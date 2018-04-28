Burnley set for 1st European campaign in more than 50 years - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Burnley set for 1st European campaign in more than 50 years

(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson with an unsuccessful shot at goal against Brighton and Hove Albion during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Saturday April 28, 2018. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson with an unsuccessful shot at goal against Brighton and Hove Albion during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Saturday April 28, 2018.
(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). Burnley manager Sean Dyche reacts on the touchline during the match against Brighton, during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Saturday April 28, 2018. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). Burnley manager Sean Dyche reacts on the touchline during the match against Brighton, during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Saturday April 28, 2018.
(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). Burnley's Chris Wood, left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Dale Stephens in action during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Saturday April 28, 2018. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). Burnley's Chris Wood, left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Dale Stephens in action during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Saturday April 28, 2018.

BURNLEY, England (AP) - Burnley is virtually assured of playing in Europe for the first time in over 50 years after picking up a point in a 0-0 draw with Brighton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

A spot in the Europa League qualifying will be clinched if Burnley holds onto seventh place. The northwest England club is six points clear of eighth-place Everton with two games remaining and a superior goal difference.

Burnley, whose last European campaign was during the 1966-67 season, came closest to scoring at Turf Moor when Kevin Long hit a post in the first half.

Brighton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with nine points to play for.

___

More AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Fitted with ankle bracelet, Cosby to be prisoner inside home

    Fitted with ankle bracelet, Cosby to be prisoner inside home

    Saturday, April 28 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-04-28 04:09:56 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-28 18:18:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate, though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.

    More >>

    Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate, though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.

    More >>

  • MSNBC's Joy Reid can't prove hackers wrote 'hurtful' posts

    MSNBC's Joy Reid can't prove hackers wrote 'hurtful' posts

    Saturday, April 28 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-04-28 14:37:14 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-04-28 18:17:21 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2018 file photo, Joy Reid attends the Tribeca TV screening of "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Reid insists that homophobi...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2018 file photo, Joy Reid attends the Tribeca TV screening of "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Reid insists that homophobi...
    MSNBC's Joy Reid, under fire for homophobic language in one of her old blog posts, apologizes for any past comments that belittled or mocked the LGBTQ community.More >>
    MSNBC's Joy Reid, under fire for homophobic language in one of her old blog posts, apologizes for any past comments that belittled or mocked the LGBTQ community.More >>

  • White House corps toasts press freedom; Trump a no-show

    White House corps toasts press freedom; Trump a no-show

    Saturday, April 28 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-04-28 15:37:21 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-04-28 17:38:15 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. White House aides, reporters and other...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. White House aides, reporters and other...
    White House aides, reporters and other famous-for-Washington types are set to gather without President Donald Trump to toast press freedom.More >>
    White House aides, reporters and other famous-for-Washington types are set to gather without President Donald Trump to toast press freedom.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly