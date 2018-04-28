The Latest: Mich. St extends streak of having player picked - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Mich. St extends streak of having player picked

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the NFL draft Saturday (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Michigan State extended its streak of having at least one player selected in the NFL draft to 78 years when Brian Allen was selected by the Los Angeles Rams early in the fourth round.

Only Michigan and USC have longer streaks, both extended to 80 years during the first two days of the draft.

Allen could end up being the only Michigan State player to go, but that's not necessarily terrible news. The Spartans had one of the most inexperienced teams in the country last season and still went 10-3.

___

12 p.m.

The New York Giants selected the first quarterback of the third day of the NFL draft, selecting Richmond's Kyle Lauletta early in the fourth round with pick No. 109.

The Giants passed on trying to get their quarterback of the future to replace Eli Manning in the first round, taking running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall. Lauletta doesn't have a big arm, but he showed good athleticism and accuracy playing at the FCS school.

___

11:50 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns used a fourth-round pick, No. 105 overall, to take one of the draft's most talented but troubled wide receivers.

Florida's Antonio Callaway had multiple suspensions while playing with the Gators, missing all of last season because of his part in a credit card fraud scheme.

When Callaway plays he is a deep threat receiver and dangerous return man, but he could be the next Josh Gordon.

___

11:15 a.m.

The Carolina Panthers began the third and final day of the NFL draft by taking Indiana tight end Ian Thomas in the fourth round.

Thomas was raised by his siblings after both of his parents passed away when he was young. He is a former junior college standout before attending Indiana.

He goes 6-4, 258 and had five touchdown catches while averaging 15 yards per reception last season.

___

11 a.m.

NFL teams are announcing their third-day draft picks from a variety of locales. Perhaps the most unusual is what the Arizona Cardinals are doing Saturday.

The Cardinals will do so from Route 66 in Winslow, Arizona. Rejoice Eagles fans - no, not of the Super Bowl champions but of the Hall of Fame rock band - Standin' on the Corner Park in historic downtown Winslow will be the site. The public park opened in 1999 to commemorate the song "Take It Easy," which was written by Jackson Browne and Glenn Frey and made into a megahit by the Eagles.

Former Cardinals wide receiver Frank Sanders and kicker Neil Rackers will join team mascot Big Red and Cardinals cheerleaders to announce the fourth-round selection (134th overall) from the corner. Cardinals picks in the fifth (152nd overall) and sixth round (182nd overall) will be announced by Winslow Mayor Robin Boyd and the Winslow High School football team.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

