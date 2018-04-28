Everton piles pressure on Huddersfield in 2-0 EPL win - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Everton piles pressure on Huddersfield in 2-0 EPL win

(Nigel French/PA via AP). Huddersfield Town's Mathias Jorgensen, right, attempts to keep the ball from Everton's Cenk Tosun, during their English Premier League soccer match at the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England, date: Saturday April 28,...
(Nigel French/PA via AP). Huddersfield Town's Florent Hadergjonaj, left, and Everton's Wayne Rooney in action during their English Premier League soccer match at the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England, date: Saturday April 28, 2018.
(Nigel French/PA via AP). Everton's Leighton Baines, right, and Huddersfield Town's Alex Pritchard during their English Premier League soccer match at the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England, date: Saturday April 28, 2018.
(Nigel French/PA via AP). Everton's Cenk Tosun, front, and Huddersfield Town's Mathias Jorgensen, during their English Premier League soccer match at the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England, date: Saturday April 28, 2018.

HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) - Everton piled the pressure back on relegation-threatened Huddersfield by winning their English Premier League match 2-0 on Saturday.

Turkey forward Cenk Tosun's clinical finish gave Everton a halftime lead and Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye blasted home their second with 13 minutes left.

It was a damaging defeat for Huddersfield, whose victory over Watford in their last match gave their survival hopes a big lift.

A seventh home loss of the season, though, coupled with wins for relegation rivals Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion, has left Huddersfield three points above the drop zone.

Everton has lost only one of their last seven games, winning four, but their travelling fans made clear their displeasure at the continued presence of Sam Allardyce in their dugout.

