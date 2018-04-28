Former VCU basketball players to throw out first pitch at the Diamond

Four VCU players will throw out the first pitch at the Flying Squirrels game. (Source: Richmond Flying Squirrels)

Saturday is VCU night at the Diamond, and that means you will see some familiar faces at the Richmond Flying Squirrels game.

Former VCU basketball players Joey Rodriguez, Ed Nixon, Johnny Williams, and Eric Maynor will each throw out the ceremonial first pitch. They will also be on hand to sign autographs and greet the crowd.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are taking on the Hartford Yard Goats starting at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12