Rejoice Eagles fans _ of the band, not of Super Bowl champs

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - NFL teams are announcing their third-day draft picks from a variety of locales. Perhaps the most unique is what the Arizona Cardinals are doing Saturday.

The Cardinals will do so from Route 66 in Winslow, Arizona. Rejoice Eagles fans - no, not of the Super Bowl champions but of the Hall of Fame rock band - Standin' on the Corner Park in historic downtown Winslow will be the site. The public park opened in 1999 to commemorate the song "Take It Easy," which was written by Jackson Browne and Glenn Frey and made into a megahit by the Eagles.

Former Cardinals wide receiver Frank Sanders and kicker Neil Rackers will join team mascot Big Red and Cardinals cheerleaders to announce the fourth-round selection (134th overall) from the corner. Cardinals picks in the fifth (152nd overall) and sixth round (182nd overall) will be announced by Winslow Mayor Robin Boyd and the Winslow High School football team.

