Romaine lettuce E-coli outbreak spreads to three more states

Cases of E-coli linked to romaine lettuce have been popping up around the country, and now three more states have been added to the list. (Source: picserver.org)

Cases of E-coli linked to romaine lettuce have been popping up around the country, and now three more states have been added to the list.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that the three states are Mississippi, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

In all, 22 states have been hit with 98 cases of E-coli nationwide.

Since the last few days, only one person in the state has been reported to the CDC with the illness.

Consumers are encouraged to not buy romaine lettuce unless they know where it's from. The CDC said not to eat or buy any romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona, which is the region where the FDA believes the outbreak originated.

If you already have store-bought romaine lettuce in your fridge, the CDC said you're better off not eating and throwing it away.

"It's kind of scary because that's something that we consume on a daily basis and could be possibly harmful to our children and our families," said Candrles Grant.

According to the CDC, symptoms of E-coli usually appear anywhere from two to eight days after ingestion and include severe stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

So far, 46 people nationwide have been hospitalized due to the illness.

The FDA suggests if you feel you've come in contact with contaminated food, consult your healthcare provider. Also, make sure to thoroughly clean the inside of your fridge regularly and wash your hands with warm soap and water for 20 seconds before and after handling food.

Copyright 2018 WWBT/WDAM. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12