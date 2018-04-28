Girl shot twice in Richmond's Mosby Court - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Girl shot twice in Richmond's Mosby Court

A girl was shot twice in the leg in Richmond's Mosby Court. (Source: RNN) A girl was shot twice in the leg in Richmond's Mosby Court. (Source: RNN)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A girl is recovering in the hospital after she was shot twice in the leg.

Police said it unfolded just after 9 p.m. on Friday in the 2200 block of Accommodation Street, located in Richmond's Mosby Court neighborhood.

The girl's injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

Authorities said they do have a suspect in custody, but they have yet to release the identity.

