Azerbaijan: High-rise planned as Trump hotel catches fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Azerbaijan: High-rise planned as Trump hotel catches fire

(AP Photo/Aida Sultanova). Azerbaijani firefighters work at the scene of the Trump-branded building in Baku, Azerbaijan, Saturday, April 28, 2018. A building in Azerbaijan which was once intended to be a Trump-branded hotel has caught fire. (AP Photo/Aida Sultanova). Azerbaijani firefighters work at the scene of the Trump-branded building in Baku, Azerbaijan, Saturday, April 28, 2018. A building in Azerbaijan which was once intended to be a Trump-branded hotel has caught fire.

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
Associated Press

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) - A high-rise building in Azerbaijan's capital that once was intended to be a Trump-branded hotel caught fire Saturday, but the flames were put out and no injuries were reported.

The 33-story building had few visible signs of damage to its exterior once firefighters who sprayed water into the structure from trucks extinguished the blaze. The fire's cause has not been established, authorities said.

Reflecting the building's significance in Azerbaijan, Emergency Situations Minister Kamalladin Heydarov was at the scene. The ministry said the fire started on the 18th floor and burned for three hours.

"The fire lasted a long time due to a lack of water," Deputy Minister Etibar Mammadov said. "The reasons for the fire are being investigated"

The Trump Organization canceled its licensing deal for the planned hotel in December 2016, one month after Donald Trump was elected U.S. president.

The company had partnered on the project with Anar Mammadov, the son of the transport minister of Azerbaijan at the time, Ziya Mammadov.

The elder Mammadov was suspected by U.S. diplomats of laundering money for Iran's military, according to leaked diplomatic cables made available in 2010.

Financial disclosures filed by his campaign, Trump earned between $2.5 million and $2.8 million in management fees from the unopened hotel.

Plans to open the high-rise as a business center so far haven't materialized.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Fitted with ankle bracelet, Cosby to be prisoner inside home

    Fitted with ankle bracelet, Cosby to be prisoner inside home

    Saturday, April 28 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-04-28 04:09:56 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-04-28 17:12:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate, though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.

    More >>

    Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate, though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.

    More >>

  • Theater subscription service MoviePass tightens plans

    Theater subscription service MoviePass tightens plans

    Friday, April 27 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-04-27 18:17:07 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-04-28 17:11:32 GMT
    Moviepass has changed its one-movie-a-day plan to 4 movies a month.More >>
    Moviepass has changed its one-movie-a-day plan to 4 movies a month.More >>

  • White House corps toasts press freedom; Trump a no-show

    White House corps toasts press freedom; Trump a no-show

    Saturday, April 28 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-04-28 15:37:21 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-04-28 17:10:27 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. White House aides, reporters and other...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. White House aides, reporters and other...
    White House aides, reporters and other famous-for-Washington types are set to gather without President Donald Trump to toast press freedom.More >>
    White House aides, reporters and other famous-for-Washington types are set to gather without President Donald Trump to toast press freedom.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly