Tractor-trailer overturns on I-295, spilling thousands of pounds of produce

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-295 in Henrico and spilled thousands of pounds of produce all over the road. (Source: Virginia State Police)

The ramp from Interstate 295 north to Interstate 64 east in Henrico is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at exit 53 B near Short Pump around 6:23 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said Juan Martin, 63, of Orlando, was hauling several thousand pounds of tomatoes and peppers and took the exit ramp too fast, causing his trailer to overturn.

Martin and a passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

The Department of Agriculture and other personnel have been called to assist in the cleanup process.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

