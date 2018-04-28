Singapore PM: ASEAN growing closer to China and India - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Singapore PM: ASEAN growing closer to China and India

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). Foreign Ministers, and country representatives, left to right, Laos Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saleumxay Kommasith, unidentified official, Myanmar's Union Minister for International Cooperation, U Kyaw Tin, Philippines Secreta... (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). Foreign Ministers, and country representatives, left to right, Laos Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saleumxay Kommasith, unidentified official, Myanmar's Union Minister for International Cooperation, U Kyaw Tin, Philippines Secreta...

By ANABELLE LIANG
Associated Press

SINGAPORE (AP) - Southeast Asian countries will work more closely with new powers China and India to counter the pressure of protectionism and ensure continued growth, Singapore prime minister said Saturday.

Addressing the summit of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that regional economic growth was under threat because the political mood in many countries had turned against free trade. He said recent trade tensions between the U.S. and China in particular are worrying.

The U.S. and China are entangled in their most consequential trade dispute since World War II. Both countries have proposed tariffs of $50 billion on each other's products; President Donald Trump is looking to impose tariffs of up to $100 billion more on Chinese goods.

"The global strategic balance is shifting, and so is the regional balance," Lee said. "New powers, including China and India, are growing in strength and influence. This has opened up new opportunities for ASEAN member states as we expand our cooperation with them."

He said that the group faces challenges closer to home as well, such as the Islamic State group, cybersecurity and strengthening a regional economic community.

ASEAN leaders are expected to discuss free trade, Myanmar's refugee crisis and the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Friday.

In addition to Singapore, the ASEAN members are Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Women, children attend wrestling event in Saudi Arabia

    Women, children attend wrestling event in Saudi Arabia

    Saturday, April 28 2018 1:39 AM EDT2018-04-28 05:39:17 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-04-28 07:02:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Amr Nabil). World Wrestling star Rusev is greeted by fans during his match of the "Greatest Royal Rumble" event in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, April 27, 2018. A previous WWE event held in the ultraconservative kingdom in 2014 was for men on...(AP Photo/Amr Nabil). World Wrestling star Rusev is greeted by fans during his match of the "Greatest Royal Rumble" event in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, April 27, 2018. A previous WWE event held in the ultraconservative kingdom in 2014 was for men on...
    Women and children on hand to watch WWE's "Greatest Royal Rumble" in Saudi Arabia.More >>
    Women and children on hand to watch WWE's "Greatest Royal Rumble" in Saudi Arabia.More >>

  • Fitted with ankle bracelet, Cosby to be prisoner inside home

    Fitted with ankle bracelet, Cosby to be prisoner inside home

    Saturday, April 28 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-04-28 04:09:56 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-04-28 06:39:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate, though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.

    More >>

    Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate, though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.

    More >>

  • Cosby verdict met with conflicting emotions by some blacks

    Cosby verdict met with conflicting emotions by some blacks

    Saturday, April 28 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-04-28 04:09:41 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-04-28 06:39:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown. On Thursday, April 26, 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting a woma...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown. On Thursday, April 26, 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting a woma...
    Some black Americans who felt pride in watching Bill Cosby at the height of his career in the 1980s and '90s are pained, disappointed and conflicted over his downfall.More >>
    Some black Americans who felt pride in watching Bill Cosby at the height of his career in the 1980s and '90s are pained, disappointed and conflicted over his downfall.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly