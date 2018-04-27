Pets missing, coyote spotted in Henrico

A mother and daughter say they saw a coyote near their Lakeside home, at the corner of Eunice Drive and Shrader Road early Friday morning. They say three of their pets mysteriously went missing, just weeks before they saw the animal.

It's normal for Ruby Douangdara and her mother to be seen walking their dog Kujo in the evening, but they say that might change after what Ruby claims she saw on her way to work.

"As I was waiting for traffic to go by, so I could make that turn to go to work, I had spotted something kind of in front of me," said Douangdara.

She says she saw a coyote. She wasn't able take a picture, but the image is burned in her mind.

"Its body, its tail, the nose, the mouth, the ears...it was just not of a domesticated dog. It was definitely a coyote," said Douangdara.

Douangdara and her mother live just a few blocks away, and they say the neighborhood has real reason to worry. Three of their cats have gone missing, just weeks earlier.

"They would disappear. Not all at the same time, but frequently, like one after the other," said Douangdara. "It's a little unsettling, simply because this is a residential neighborhood."

While the potential sighting may be unsettling, it's not uncommon. According to the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, coyotes are mainly nocturnal, but they can be seen during the day.

When it comes to feeding, coyotes are opportunistic and attracted to "easy to access" food sources - trash, pet food left outside, even small pets - so make sure you keep your pets inside at night or on a leash when outside.

"Be aware of your surroundings, whether you are taking your children to school or walking your pets, letting them out for a little bit...I would keep a closer eye ," said Douangdara.

