Guice's draft slide ends with Redskins taking him 59th

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - LSU running back Derrius Guice's slide down the draft board has ended with the Washington Redskins selecting him 59th overall.
Guice was previously projected as a first-round pick but slipped to late in the second after a tumultuous offseason that included changing agents and fielding what he considered inappropriate questions from teams at the scouting combine. Washington even traded down from the 44th pick before taking the 5-foot-11, 224-pound back.
The Redskins hope Guice solves their running back problem, something senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams promised recently acquired quarterback Alex Smith he'd do. Guice joins 2017 fourth-round pick Samaje Perine, Rob Kelley and third-down back Chris Thompson in the backfield mix for Washington.
On the field, Guice led all SEC running backs with 1,387 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns despite starting just six games and set the conference record with three career 250-yard games. He does have durability concerns, which could have contributed to him not being drafted higher.
After the combine, Guice told SiriusXM Satellite Radio that one team asked him if he was gay and another asked if his mother "sells herself." The NFL conducted an investigation and found no evidence that any team asked Guice inappropriate questions.
This is the highest pick the Redskins have used on a running back since Ledell Betts in 2002. They recouped the third-round pick traded to Kansas City for Smith when they acquired the 59th and 74th picks from San Francisco.
Fans of the Flying Squirrels will get their chance for some pregame goat yoga on Sunday, April 29 at 11:30 a.m.
VCU athletic director Ed McLaughin, and John Hardt, his counterpart at Richmond, both say many of the proposed rule changes will affect their programs very little, but could help them compete at a higher level by holding everybody to the same standards.
The Washington Redskins' new wide receiver said it was some 'welcome to the east coast' when a Virginia state trooper pulled him over and asked if he was a gang member or dealt drugs.
Atlanta is getting a new football team, and a familiar face is joining its coaching staff.
