Rats up for adoption at animal shelter

A Virginia shelter is looking for adopters...for rats!

The Isle of Wight Animal Shelter has seven female rats, originally doomed and destined for snake food. They were saved in an animal swap involving Chesapeake Animal Services.

The Isle of Wight shelter traded for a dog that had been at the shelter for more than a year.





"We named them after food - Cheetos, Waffles, Popcorn," said Emily Glickman with the Isle of Wight Animal Shelter. "A lot of people are weird about rats, but they're awesome pets."

The shelter doesn't expect them to last long - two have already been adopted. If you're interested, call the shelter at 757-365-6318.

