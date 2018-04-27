Australian Olympic Committee honors Peter Norman - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Australian Olympic Committee honors Peter Norman

SYDNEY (AP) - The Australian Olympic Committee has awarded a posthumous Order of Merit to Peter Norman, the Australian sprinter who shared the podium with Tommie Smith and John Carlos when the two Americans raised their fists in a human rights protest at the 1968 Olympics.

Norman, who died in Melbourne in 2006, stood alongside Smith and Carlos during their silent civil rights protest on the 200-meter medal podium in Mexico City.

AOC President John Coates said Saturday that Norman's achievements as an athlete - his silver-medal winning time of 20.06 seconds at Mexico City remains an Australian record 50 years after he set the mark - were dwarfed by his support for the gold and bronze medalists who raised their gloved fists and bowed their heads during the American national anthem.

"This is an overdue award there is no doubt. The respect for Peter and his actions is still enormous to this day," Coates said. "He believed in human rights throughout his life. We lost Peter in 2006 but we should never lose sight of his brave stand that day and further as a five-time national champion ... his athletic achievement should never be underestimated."

Coates made the announcement during the AOC's annual general meeting on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Judge orders house arrest for Bill Cosby

    The Latest: Judge orders house arrest for Bill Cosby

    Friday, April 27 2018 7:41 AM EDT2018-04-27 11:41:55 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-04-28 01:10:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    One of Bill Cosby's accusers says she wouldn't be heartbroken if he spent the rest of his life in jail and even died in prison following his conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.More >>
    One of Bill Cosby's accusers says she wouldn't be heartbroken if he spent the rest of his life in jail and even died in prison following his conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.More >>

  • Tom Brokaw 'hurt and unmoored' by sex harassment allegations

    Tom Brokaw 'hurt and unmoored' by sex harassment allegations

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-04-27 17:27:14 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-04-28 01:10:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2014, file photo, journalist Tom Brokaw is introduced before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. A woman...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2014, file photo, journalist Tom Brokaw is introduced before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. A woman...
    A Connecticut university says former news anchor Tom Brokaw has withdrawn as commencement speaker after facing allegations of sexual harassment.More >>
    A Connecticut university says former news anchor Tom Brokaw has withdrawn as commencement speaker after facing allegations of sexual harassment.More >>

  • Cosby confined to his home as team decries 'public lynching'

    Cosby confined to his home as team decries 'public lynching'

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:29:52 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-04-28 01:10:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly