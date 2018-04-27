Speaker Kirk Cox opposes Matoaca Megasite

Cox said he has been hearing from his constituents and does not believe the Matoaca site has community support. (Source: Matoaca Megasite)

House Speaker Kirk Cox announced his opposition on Friday to the Matoaca Megasite.

Chesterfield County is hoping to attract a large industrial manufacturing company with a 1,600-acre site that could bring 5,000 jobs.

However, neighbors are concerned about the impact on traffic and existing infrastructure.

On Friday, Cox issued a statement that said while he believes developing an industrial site is merited, he said he has been hearing from his constituents and does not believe the Matoaca site has community support.

In a statement on Twitter, Cox stated, "given the lack of community support for the Matoaca Megasite, I cannot support the continued progress of this project. I have shared this news with Chesterfield County officials, encouraging them to consider a different approach."

He wrote that he hopes the Chesterfield County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors will take the community concerns into consideration above all else.

