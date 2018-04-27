Cadet arrested after threatening message found at Fork Union

A 17-year-old cadet was arrested after a threatening message was found at Fork Union Military Academy. (Source: Facebook)

A cadet was arrested on Thursday after a threatening message was found in one of the bathrooms at Fork Union Military Academy.

The message said, "I'm shot FUMA up on April 27th during chapel." School officials told Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office deputies about the message on Tuesday.

In a press release, deputies said they developed sufficient probable cause to arrest the 17-year-old cadet.

A petition for a violation of "threats to commit serious bodily harm to persons on school property was obtained and a detention order was issued," according to a press release issued on Friday.

The cadet was transported to the Blue Ridge Detention Center. Deputies said they will not be releasing any more information since the cadet is a juvenile.

