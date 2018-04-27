Big bets placed on new opportunities in New Kent County

It seems some groups are placing big bets on New Kent County’s future.

This week Revolutionary Racing partnered with Peninsula Pacific to buy Colonial Downs for around $20 million.

The facility has been closed since 2014 after a disagreement with state regulators.

“A vibrant and successful Colonial Downs is critical to ensuring that horse racing can thrive and grow in the Commonwealth,” said Larry Lucas, chairman of Revolutionary Racing. “Horse racing can be traced to the earliest years of the Colony of Virginia. And every Virginian takes great pride in this being the birthplace of Secretariat, the most famous horse to ever take the track. Now with this purchase we are well on our way to bringing back this historic industry.”

Additionally, next month County leaders will address the possibility of a casino setting up shop nearby.

A group working with the Pamunkey Tribe bought 600-acres of land off Interstate 64 along the New Kent, Henrico County line.

"We are interested,” said Deb Ormond, an employee at Shaggy Paws Spa off I-64. “I don't know a whole lot about it, but there is a meeting with the County and I've signed up to go to that."

The meeting will be May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the New Kent Visitors Center.

Meanwhile, some folks are hesitant about a possible casino without more information.

"That large of a casino puts a very large tax on our services… our first responders and our schools because it will bring a lot of development and housing,” said Kevin Eddowes, who lives near Colonial Downs. “It will be interesting to see how that rolls out."

When it comes to Colonial Downs though, some residents know exactly how they feel about the reopening of the track.

"I'm really excited about it,” Ormond said. “We've been talking to the other businesses owners around, and we know before they closed things were very busy in the area with all the new people coming off the interstate. So we're excited to see that."

A recent study by Richmond based firm Chmura Economics and Analytics anticipates Colonial Downs will host roughly 25 annual horse racing events and a potential steeplechase event.

It's reopening will create 1,400 jobs in the area and bring in hundreds of tourists who used to come to this area of New Kent.

"I knew quite a few people at Colonial Downs,” Eddowes said. “The caterers that used to do it, the chefs that used to work there... it was significant when they left."

Driving by Colonial Downs, residents see a locked gate, with little to no activity.

"I think that's it's a wasted space and I'm sure the people on the interstate are seeing the same thing,” Ormond said. “That's where I see it. I go to the beach frequently. I would really like to see it open back up and see some traffic and good use of that land."

Mark Hubbard with McGuire Woods Consulting LLC said races are expected to start up again in 2019.

“The return of horse racing to Virginia will mean the creation of new good paying jobs, the generation of much needed tax revenue for the state and localities, and a significant economic impact statewide,” said Prentice Salter, CEO of Revolutionary Racing. “In a race, only one horse can come in first; but with the reopening of Colonial Downs, the entire Commonwealth will win.”

"I'm glad to see it reopening,” Eddowes said. “The County needs the revenue."

New Kent leaders estimate an annual economic impact of nearly $350 million; and generate $41.6 million in annual state and local tax revenue.

While it’s unknown how much of that revenue will trickle back to New Kent, County leaders said they’re excited about the opportunity.

“We are looking forward to once again receiving revenue from Colonial Downs associated with live racing plus the revenue that will be associated with the new legislation that becomes effective on July 1,” said New Kent County Director of Economic Development Matthew Smolnik.

That legislation signed by Governor Northam April 9 is for historic “slot-like” betting machines for patrons to bet on races that have already happened.

"Colonial Downs has suffered in the past with patrons actually showing up,” Eddowes said. “They're hoping that the patron level will be higher with that type of venue."

The reopening of Colonial Downs has also spurred hope among horse breeders.

“In roughly two decades, Virginia thoroughbreds went from running more than 2,300 races to just 333 in 2014,” said Debbie Easter, President of the Virginia Equine Alliance and Executive Director of the Virginia Thoroughbred Association. “Our breeding numbers have also declined dramatically. Our horses are having to race out of state, and they are taking the money, the jobs and the opportunities with them. Now, with this purchase… our industry has hope again. Horse racing is coming back to Virginia, and we could not be more excited.”

The question of when revenue would be made with a casino is unknown at this point, however Hubbard said Virginia can start to see revenue from Colonial Down’s reopening as soon as this fall.

