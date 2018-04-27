Big bets placed on new opportunities in New Kent County

Amazon says it will hike up the price of its Prime membership fee by 20 percent next month.More >>
A 17-year-old cadet was arrested on Thursday after a threatening message was found in one of the bathrooms at Fork Union Military Academy.More >>
Ty Onley, a Huguenot High School grad, is flying high after he took center stage as a drummer during Beyonce's recent Coachella performance.More >>
It seems some groups are placing big bets on New Kent County’s future.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.More >>
According to a license suspension order from the Georgia Composite Medical Board on Feb. 21, Patterson yelled expletives at employees in her office and repeatedly threatened to "slit their throats."More >>
Archaeologists in Texas are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.More >>
A 10-year-old boy died on Friday morning, April 27 after being run over by a school bus in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.More >>
The attorney for the family of a Midlands woman who died in 2016 following a seven hour flight on American Airlines is speaking out about a recently filed lawsuit.More >>
Arial Canen lost her ears and her family said insurance won't cover the procedure she needs for new ones.More >>
Three U.S. Marines were arrested in New Orleans and booked into the Orleans Parish Jail Thursday and Friday on rape charges.More >>
She's the former state president of Mississippi HOSA, president of the first NAACP chapter in Jefferson Davis County, president of the Beta Club, president of Mu Alpha Theta chapter for three years. Those are only some of the accomplishments of a Bassfield girl. Perhaps the biggest one thus far, is an acceptance letter and a full ride Bill Gates Scholarship to Harvard University. This young woman exudes brains, beauty, and faith.More >>
Three teens were killed in a late night wreck in Lauderdale County.More >>
The mother of a Carthage High School student is suing the district and several officials, alleging the district failed to discipline a football player who she says secretly recorded her daughter while she was nude and circulated the video around the school.More >>
Springfield Twp. police have arrested the woman who is accused of stealing a rare butterfly from a special exhibit in Cincinnati.More >>
