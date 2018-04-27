Tagged great white shark lurking near Outer Banks

Amy, the great white shark, tagged off Myrtle Beach in December 2017 (Source: Outcast Sport Fishing)

A 10-foot great white shark has been spotted near Emerald Isle in North Carolina.

"Amy" was pinged by a satellite tracker around 2:47 a.m. on Thursday.

She was tagged back in December by Dr. Greg Skomal and Captain Chip Michalove of Outcast Sport Fishing, off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

You can keep track of Amy and several other tagged sharks with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app.

According to National Geographic, great white sharks grow to an average of 15 feet, with some up to 20 feet and weighing about 5,000 pounds!

