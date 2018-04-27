Lead found in drinking water at schools across Central Virginia

Nearly 800 children under the age of 6 were diagnosed with lead poisoning in 2016. (Source: NBC12)

You can't see it, you can't taste it, you can't smell it.

That "it" is lead in drinking water, and it's been found in drinking water at schools across Central Virginia.

"If there was lead in the water of a nearby drinking fountain you would never know," said Dr. Ruddy Rose, the director of the Virginia Poison Center.

The Virginia Department of Health says nearly 800 children under the age of 6 were diagnosed with lead poisoning in 2016.

A law passed last year requires all public schools to test for lead in the drinking water of schools built in 1986 or earlier.

How safe is your children's drinking water?

At 5 p.m. Monday, NBC12's Rachel DePompa is taking a closer look at specific schools that are testing positive for lead and what school systems are doing about it.

