McMurray rolls car at least 7 times in 'Dega practice crash

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Jamie McMurray rolled his car at least seven times at Talladega Superspeedway.
McMurray's left rear tire appeared to fail in a practice session Friday and it began a four-car accident.
McMurray's No. 1 Chevrolet spun horizontally along the track and was broadsided by Newman, flipping and hitting the safety barrier before landing on the passenger side.
He climbed out of the car and walked to an ambulance. Says McMurray: "I've been racing forever and I've never done a roll like that before."
Ty Dillon and Daniel Suarez also were caught in the wreck. All four were evaluated at the infield care center, but may have to go with backup cars.
It was a rough start to the weekend leading up to a restrictor plate race known for crashes and chaos.
