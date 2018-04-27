Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue named one of the top 45 great barbecue joints in the U.S.

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Buz and Ned's made no. 4 on the list. (Source: Food Network)

Richmond institution Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue was named as one of Food Network’s top 45 great barbecue joints in the United States.

Buz and Ned’s made no. 4 on the list, which features establishments all across the country that have “the best brisket, burnt ends, brined meats, and all-around awesome ‘cue.”

Check out what the Food Network said about Buz and Ned's.

Warning: get ready to get messy.

