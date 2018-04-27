Fan neighbors upset at 60 GRTC buses set to ride through block daily

Residents who live along West Grace Street say there is barely enough room for cars to pass by in each direction. (Source: NBC12)

Neighbors in the Fan are upset that the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is planning to run 60 buses a day through their block on West Grace Street. This comes as a new bus stop is being built nearby on Davis Avenue.

Businesses nearby are also concerned that the new stop is taking away customer parking spots, along with continual bus traffic.

The new bus stop and route change along the 2500 block of West Grace Street is part of the new network of bus routes GRTC is launching this summer. After picking up riders at the new bus stop on Davis Avenue near Broad Street, the bus will turn down West Grace Street and head back west, toward the Willow Lawn area.

Neighbors on the stretch of West Grace Street impacted say they’ll now have to deal with three to four buses running through their quaint block, an hour. Trucks are not allowed on West Grace Street, which has brick pavers as opposed to fluid asphalt.

Residents, like Ken Martin, fear the street isn't wide enough or strong enough to handle all of that added bus traffic. Martin says this is not what they signed up for when they invested in the neighborhood, working to revitalize the area into a family atmosphere.

"There is barely room for two cars, one to pass in each direction. Just a moment ago, we were watching a handicapped van from GRTC negotiate a right-hand turn, and that van had to cross the yellow line to make the turn,” said Martin. “We’ve worked so hard to improve our neighborhood. And then an organization comes by with just the stroke of the pen, and that's it. It's gone."

GRTC spokesperson Carrie Rose Pace says GRTC buses run on similar roads throughout the city. Pace says rerouting the new bus stop elsewhere would add time, mileage and money to the route when GRTC has promised to keep costs down for riders. Pace also says there are neighbors on the block who ride the bus, themselves.

