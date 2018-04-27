Radio's 'Miss Community Clovia': Cosby 'needs treatment'

Richmond radio personality "Miss Community Clovia," who knows Bill Cosby, says the actor once known as "America's Dad" should not be behind bars.

Instead, Clovia Lawrence says,"he really needs treatment."

Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

"I feel at this point my heart goes out to all of the victims, and my heart also goes out to his wife, and his family as well," said Lawrence. "And I think instead of incarcerating him, he needs to be in a treatment center right now, because if we just incarcerate, we can't get rid of the problem and the disease doesn't go away."

Lawrence says she first met Cosby in the 1980s on the set of the "Cosby Show" and later in Richmond when he was on an education tour.

"I think at this point he really needs treatment, because someone else with that same issue is watching," she said.

