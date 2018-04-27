Radio's 'Miss Community Clovia': Cosby 'needs treatment'

Richmond radio personality "Miss Community Clovia," who knows Bill Cosby, says the actor once known as "America's Dad" should not be behind bars.More >>
The Virginia Department of Health says nearly 800 children under the age of 6 were diagnosed with lead poisoning in 2016.More >>
Amazon says it will hike up the price of its Prime membership fee by 20 percent next month.More >>
Neighbors in the Fan are upset that the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is planning to run 60 buses a day through their block on West Grace Street. This comes as a new bus stop is being built nearby on Davis Avenue.More >>
The Science Museum of Virginia aims to give guests a greater appreciation for and understanding of the animal kingdom with the touring exhibition BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT, opening May 5.More >>
According to a license suspension order from the Georgia Composite Medical Board on Feb. 21, Patterson yelled expletives at employees in her office and repeatedly threatened to "slit their throats."More >>
Archaeologists in Texas are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.More >>
The attorney for the family of a Midlands woman who died in 2016 following a seven hour flight on American Airlines is speaking out about a recently filed lawsuit.More >>
Arial Canen lost her ears and her family said insurance won't cover the procedure she needs for new ones.More >>
The Postal Banking Act is aimed at low-income and working-class Americans who have limited access to commercial banking.More >>
Three teens were killed in a late night wreck in Lauderdale County.More >>
The mother of a Carthage High School student is suing the district and several officials, alleging the district failed to discipline a football player who she says secretly recorded her daughter while she was nude and circulated the video around the school.More >>
A recent PEER report shows inaccurate information for thousands of state vehicles, but that report doesn't tell the whole story. It pointed a finger at dozens of state agencies, but didn't identify which ones had the most problems.More >>
A local teacher's Facebook post is causing quite the controversy. She claims she was sent home from school to change her shirt because it had the word "pray" on it.More >>
A 10-year-old boy died on Friday morning, April 27 after being run over by a school bus in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.More >>
