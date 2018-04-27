Henrico man killed in box truck crash along I-64

A Henrico man was killed in a crash along I-64. (Source: RNN)

A Henrico man died in a crash that happened along Interstate 64 in Albemarle County early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 12:16 a.m. when a box truck that was heading west on Interstate 64 ran off the highway and overturned near Charlottesville, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver, Kevin T. White, 43, of Henrico, was killed in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

