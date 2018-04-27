Roush driver Bayne sharing races but says he's healthy - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Roush driver Bayne sharing races but says he's healthy

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth, right, shares a laugh with team owner Jack Roush, left, and Mark Martin, center, during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Kenseth will return to NASCAR this season in a...
(AP Photo/Terry Renna, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2012, file photo, driver Matt Kenseth, left, and car owner Jack Roush celebrate in victory lane after Kenseth won the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach,...

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Trevor Bayne says his multiple sclerosis isn't a factor in the former Daytona 500 winner sharing some of his races to Matt Kenseth.

Kenseth was hired by Roush Fenway Racing this week to split races in the No. 6 Ford with Bayne. The two-Time Daytona 500 winner has been tasked with mentoring Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., while helping Roush get back to a consistently competitive level.

Bayne is scheduled to race Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. He took no questions on Friday but made a statement outside his Roush hauler to address the Kenseth hiring, which amounts to a demotion.

He assured reporters that he's "100 percent" healthy, adding that: "I am as fit physically, mentally and spiritually as I have ever been to do my job well."

