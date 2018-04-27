Jason Mraz releases video featuring Richmond landmarks

Jason Mraz staring at a trolley drawing in his video "Have It All." (Source: Warner Music)

Mechanicsville native Jason Mraz released the music video for his song “Have It All” on Friday, and it features students from School of Performing Arts in the Richmond Community (SPARC).

Click here to watch the entire video.

The video was filmed at Binford Middle School, as well as other areas across the Richmond area, including The Fan, Shockoe Bottom, the Potterfield Bridge, and the state capitol.

Mraz is also seen riding the trolley and the Segway throughout the capital city as well.

