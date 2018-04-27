Man caught bringing loaded gun through airport checkpoint

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

A 9 mm handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber, TSA officials said. (Source: TSA)

A man was caught bringing a loaded gun through the security checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport early Friday morning, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials said.

Authorities said the 9 mm handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber. Airport police cited the man on a weapons charge after TSA officials called police to the checkpoint.

Those who bring weapons to a checkpoint could face federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. A typical first offense for carrying a gun through a checkpoint is $3,900.

