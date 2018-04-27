Faith on Fridays with Sheilah Belle | April 27 – April 29

A man was caught bringing a loaded gun through the security checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport early Friday morning, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials said.More >>
A man was caught bringing a loaded gun through the security checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport early Friday morning, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials said.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.More >>
Police agencies across Central Virginia will participate in the nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Program on Saturday, April 28.More >>
Police agencies across Central Virginia will participate in the nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Program on Saturday, April 28.More >>
Sheilah Belle is back with her weekly Faith on Fridays segment. She lets us know what's going on this weekend and what events are coming up in the faith community.More >>
Sheilah Belle is back with her weekly Faith on Fridays segment. She lets us know what's going on this weekend and what events are coming up in the faith community.More >>
According to a license suspension order from the Georgia Composite Medical Board on Feb. 21, Patterson yelled expletives at employees in her office and repeatedly threatened to "slit their throats."More >>
According to a license suspension order from the Georgia Composite Medical Board on Feb. 21, Patterson yelled expletives at employees in her office and repeatedly threatened to "slit their throats."More >>
Archaeologists in Texas are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.More >>
Archaeologists in Texas are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.More >>
A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.More >>
A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.More >>
Media reports this week said the world's largest restaurant chain would close about 500 stores, but a Subway spokesperson said that was a projected, unconfirmed number.More >>
Media reports this week said the world's largest restaurant chain would close about 500 stores, but a Subway spokesperson said that was a projected, unconfirmed number.More >>
Arial Canen lost her ears and her family said insurance won't cover the procedure she needs for new ones.More >>
Arial Canen lost her ears and her family said insurance won't cover the procedure she needs for new ones.More >>
A local teacher's Facebook post is causing quite the controversy. She claims she was sent home from school to change her shirt because it had the word "pray" on it.More >>
A local teacher's Facebook post is causing quite the controversy. She claims she was sent home from school to change her shirt because it had the word "pray" on it.More >>
A 10-year-old boy died on Friday morning, April 27 after being run over by a school bus in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.More >>
A 10-year-old boy died on Friday morning, April 27 after being run over by a school bus in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.More >>
The driver of a vehicle has died from injuries she received during an automobile accident involving the car she was driving and a school bus.More >>
The driver of a vehicle has died from injuries she received during an automobile accident involving the car she was driving and a school bus.More >>
The attorney for the family of a Midlands woman who died in 2016 following a seven hour flight on American Airlines is speaking out about a recently filed lawsuit.More >>
The attorney for the family of a Midlands woman who died in 2016 following a seven hour flight on American Airlines is speaking out about a recently filed lawsuit.More >>