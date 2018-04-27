Faith on Fridays with Sheilah Belle | April 27 – April 29 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Faith on Fridays with Sheilah Belle | April 27 – April 29

(WWBT) -

Sheilah Belle is back with her weekly Faith on Fridays segment. She lets us know what's going on this weekend and what events are coming up in the faith community.

Check Out 12 About Town for the full video.

Be on the lookout for Sheilah Belle each Friday for Faith on Fridays.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly