Police: Connecticut man was trying to sell viper, cobras

Police: Connecticut man was trying to sell viper, cobras

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut police have charged a man they say was trying to sell venomous snakes.

State environmental police on Thursday charged 21-year-old Cameron DeFrances with multiple counts of illegal possession of wild animals and reckless endangerment after finding seven live snakes in his Meriden home. A viper, several cobras and two dead snakes were discovered.

State officials got a search warrant after getting a tip from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that DeFrances was selling snakes through social media.

The serpents were seized and transported to a reptile facility with the help of a qualified specialist.

DeFrances was freed on $1,000 bond pending a May 10 court date. A listed home phone number for DeFrances was out of service Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

