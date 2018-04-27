Police: Connecticut man was trying to sell viper, cobras

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut police have charged a man they say was trying to sell venomous snakes.
State environmental police on Thursday charged 21-year-old Cameron DeFrances with multiple counts of illegal possession of wild animals and reckless endangerment after finding seven live snakes in his Meriden home. A viper, several cobras and two dead snakes were discovered.
State officials got a search warrant after getting a tip from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that DeFrances was selling snakes through social media.
The serpents were seized and transported to a reptile facility with the help of a qualified specialist.
DeFrances was freed on $1,000 bond pending a May 10 court date. A listed home phone number for DeFrances was out of service Friday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.More >>
A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.More >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.More >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.More >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Trump comments raise fresh questions about his relationship with personal attorney Michael CohenMore >>
Trump comments raise fresh questions about his relationship with personal attorney Michael CohenMore >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he "won't be involved" in the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling, but he's also saying he could change his mind.More >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he "won't be involved" in the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling, but he's also saying he could change his mind.More >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary, saying "false allegations" have become a distractionMore >>
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary, saying "false allegations" have become a distractionMore >>
Mike Pompeo takes over as America's top diplomat, flies to Europe after being confirmed by the SenateMore >>
Mike Pompeo takes over as America's top diplomat, flies to Europe after being confirmed by the SenateMore >>