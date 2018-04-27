School bus runs off road, strikes tree

There were no injuries in the crash. (Source: Pixabay)

A school bus ran off the road and hit a tree in Nottoway County on Friday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash where a school bus and the cab of a tractor-trailer both ran off the road to avoid each other.

VSP said both the bus and truck, which did not have a trailer, crossed the center line of Hungarytown Road while going through a turn.

Both vehicles swerved to avoid the other and both ran off the road to the right. The truck hit a ditch, and the bus hit a tree.

There were no injuries in the crash.

The drivers were identified as Mary Gordon, 58, in the bus and Geoffrey Edwards, 41, in the truck. Both were charged with failure to maintain control and reckless driving. Additionally, Edwards was charged with driving with a suspended license.

