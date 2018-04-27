VSU, VUU to help raise money for Petersburg band

The band is trying to raise $40,000 for new uniforms. (Source: Petersburg High School)

Two college bands will join the Petersburg High School marching band to help raise money for new uniforms.

The bands from Virginia State and Virginia Union will join the Petersburg band Saturday at 7 p.m. to play music and help close the gap toward the $40,000 goal the Petersburg band needs to reach.

A GoFundMe page for the band has already raised $7,600.

The event will be in the Petersburg High School gym, and tickets are $10.

