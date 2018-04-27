EU moves to full ban pesticides that harm bees

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union has made a key breakthrough to completely ban pesticides that harm bees and their crop pollination.
The 28 member states got a large majority backing the ban on the three prevalent neonicotinoid pesticides which will take effect at the end of the year. The decision builds on a limited ban which has been in effect since 2013.
Antonia Staats of the Avaaz campaign group on Friday called it a "beacon of hope for bees. Finally our governments are listening."
Over the past several years, there's been an alarming drop in bee populations and there were fears it would start to seriously affect crop production since bees are necessary for the spread of pollen and reproduction.
