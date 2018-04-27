Iniesta to hold news conference amid reports of Barca exit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Iniesta to hold news conference amid reports of Barca exit

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 27, 2018 file photo, Spain's Andres Iniesta plays the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Argentina at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Barcelona says Andres Iniesta will hold a news conference on Friday amid reports the Spain midfielder will announce he is leaving the Spanish club after 16 incredible seasons.

Barcelona says 33-year-old Iniesta will address the media at 1:30 p.m. local time following a team practice.

Spanish media reports indicate he may continue playing in the Chinese league.

Iniesta joined Barcelona's youth academy at age 12. He went on to become one of the best players in its history by helping it win 31 titles, a record he shares for the club with Lionel Messi.

Barring a debacle, Iniesta will at least get one more title for the club with Barcelona on the cusp of clinching La Liga.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  Cosby could spend rest of life in prison for sex assault

    Cosby could spend rest of life in prison for sex assault

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:29:52 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 7:33 AM EDT2018-04-27 11:33:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

  Food Network host criticizes Buffalo's chicken wings

    Food Network host criticizes Buffalo's chicken wings

    Friday, April 27 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-04-27 11:11:35 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 7:33 AM EDT2018-04-27 11:33:09 GMT
    Buffalo residents are riled up about a Food Network host's comments about chicken wings.
    Buffalo residents are riled up about a Food Network host's comments about chicken wings.

  Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim by ex-NBC reporter

    Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim by ex-NBC reporter

    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-04-27 01:49:41 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 7:33 AM EDT2018-04-27 11:33:08 GMT
    Tom Brokaw speaks at the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry annual dinner Monday, Sept. 22, 2014, in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.

    A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.

