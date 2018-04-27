Sony sinks into quarterly loss, racks up hefty annual profit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sony sinks into quarterly loss, racks up hefty annual profit

TOKYO (AP) - Japanese entertainment and electronics company Sony Corp. has posted a loss in the January-March, quarter, dragged lower by its flagging mobile operations and unfavorable currency rates.

Sony reported Friday a fiscal fourth quarter loss of 16.8 billion yen ($154 million), a reversal from the 27.7 billion yen profit posted a year earlier.

Quarterly sales rose 3 percent to 1.66 trillion yen ($15 billion).

Sony expects its profit for the fiscal year through March 2019 to stay flat at 480 billion yen ($4.4 billion). It logged a 490.8 billion yen ($4.5 billion) profit for the fiscal year through March 2018.

That marked a six-fold surge from 73.3 billion yen the year before, when the company absorbed big costs from its movie business and from an earthquake in southwestern Japan.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

