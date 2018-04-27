Firefighters battle blaze at three-story home - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Firefighters battle blaze at three-story home

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The fire was reported under control shortly after 4 a.m. (Source: Hanover County Fire EMS) The fire was reported under control shortly after 4 a.m. (Source: Hanover County Fire EMS)
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Hanover County firefighters responded to a three-story home engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

The home is in the 10100 block of East Patrick Henry Road, and was unoccupied.

The fire was reported to be under control shortly after 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly