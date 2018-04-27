Firefighters battle blaze at three-story home

The fire was reported under control shortly after 4 a.m. (Source: Hanover County Fire EMS)

Hanover County firefighters responded to a three-story home engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

The home is in the 10100 block of East Patrick Henry Road, and was unoccupied.

The fire was reported to be under control shortly after 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

— Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) April 27, 2018

