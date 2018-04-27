With center aboard, Bengals look defense on Day 2 of draft - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

With center aboard, Bengals look defense on Day 2 of draft

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, poses with a fan after the Cincinnati Bengals selected Billy Price during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, poses with a fan after the Cincinnati Bengals selected Billy Price during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Offensive line coach Frank Pollack has welcomed a veteran left tackle and a rookie center during his four months in Cincinnati - a turn of events he called a "heck of a deal." The Bengals' emphasis is expected to shift as the NFL draft enters its second day.

The Bengals upgraded their offensive line by taking Ohio State center Billy Price with the 21st overall pick. They have the 14th pick in the second round on Friday, and two more in the third round. They're likely looking to upgrade a defense that slipped to the bottom half of the league and was 30th in yards allowed rushing last season.

They customarily stock up on cornerbacks, and could use help at linebacker.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Kenya bans 1st Cannes-bound feature film over 'lesbianism'

    Kenya bans 1st Cannes-bound feature film over 'lesbianism'

    Friday, April 27 2018 5:41 AM EDT2018-04-27 09:41:07 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-04-27 10:11:56 GMT
    Kenya bans 1st Cannes-bound feature film over promoting 'lesbianism' contrary to law.More >>
    Kenya bans 1st Cannes-bound feature film over promoting 'lesbianism' contrary to law.More >>

  • Japanese actress accuses director, starts #MeToo group

    Japanese actress accuses director, starts #MeToo group

    Friday, April 27 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-04-27 08:00:07 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-04-27 10:11:51 GMT
    A Japanese actress who has accused a director of sexual misconduct is using the money she won in a settlement to start a #MeToo group for the entertainment industry here.More >>
    A Japanese actress who has accused a director of sexual misconduct is using the money she won in a settlement to start a #MeToo group for the entertainment industry here.More >>

  • Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim by ex-NBC reporter

    Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim by ex-NBC reporter

    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-04-27 01:49:41 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 6:04 AM EDT2018-04-27 10:04:01 GMT
    Tom Brokaw speaks at the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry annual dinner Monday, Sept. 22, 2014, in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Tom Brokaw speaks at the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry annual dinner Monday, Sept. 22, 2014, in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.

    More >>

    A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly