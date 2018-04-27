Honda's profit climbs on growing sales, cost cutting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Honda's profit climbs on growing sales, cost cutting

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. reported a 12 percent rise in its January-March profit thanks to growing sales and cost cutting. Tokyo-based Honda said Friday it posted a January-March profit of 107.7 billion yen ($988 million), up from 95.9 billion yen a year earlier. That's on sales of 3.9 trillion yen ($36 billion), up 4 percent. Honda, which makes the Odyssey minivan and Asimo robot, says the results were achieved despite some unfavorable currency moves.

The company also suffered from costs related to a massive recall caused by faulty air-bag inflators made by Takata Corp. Honda was among Takata's biggest customers.

But that was offset by strong sales, especially of motorcycles, in other Asian nations such as India and Vietnam.

Honda's annual profit soared nearly 72 percent to 1.06 trillion yen ($9.7 billion), helped by a reduction of corporate tax rates in the U.S.

It sold nearly 5.2 million vehicles around the world for the fiscal year, up from 5 million the previous fiscal year. That fell slightly short of its forecast for selling 5.22 million vehicles.

Honda expects to sell nearly 5.4 million vehicles for the fiscal year through March 2019.

But it's projecting annual profit to skid by about half to 570 billion yen ($5.2 billion) because of a stronger dollar, which erodes revenue for Japanese exporters like Honda.

____

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim by ex-NBC reporter

    Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim by ex-NBC reporter

    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-04-27 01:49:41 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 4:33 AM EDT2018-04-27 08:33:33 GMT
    Tom Brokaw speaks at the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry annual dinner Monday, Sept. 22, 2014, in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Tom Brokaw speaks at the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry annual dinner Monday, Sept. 22, 2014, in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.

    More >>

    A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.

    More >>

  • Comparing Cosby's 2 trials: More accusers and a conviction

    Comparing Cosby's 2 trials: More accusers and a conviction

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:01:02 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-04-27 08:32:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby gestures as he leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., after being convicted of drugging and molesting a woman, Thursday, April 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby gestures as he leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., after being convicted of drugging and molesting a woman, Thursday, April 26, 2018.
    The retrial that led to Bill Cosby's conviction on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion played out far differently than one that ended in a hung jury last year.More >>
    The retrial that led to Bill Cosby's conviction on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion played out far differently than one that ended in a hung jury last year.More >>

  • Cosby could spend rest of life in prison for sex assault

    Cosby could spend rest of life in prison for sex assault

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:29:52 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 4:31 AM EDT2018-04-27 08:31:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly