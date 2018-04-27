Wynn Resorts removing Steve Wynn's name from new casino

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn and h...

BOSTON (AP) - Wynn Resorts is renaming a casino set to open next year just outside Boston to remove the name of company founder Steve Wynn, who resigned following sexual misconduct allegations.

New CEO Matthew Maddox on Friday announced plans to change the casino from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor. That's a moniker used on one of its Las Vegas casinos.

Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO and sold his shares following allegations he denies.

Maddox addressed Massachusetts gambling regulators on the company's request to remove Wynn's name from its casino license. Regulators say the change doesn't require state approval.

Maddox also outlined steps the company has taken to change its culture, including appointing three women to the board.

Wynn has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press for its reporting on a separate allegation made to police.

