Regulators weigh request to remove Wynn from casino license - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Regulators weigh request to remove Wynn from casino license

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn and h... (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn and h...

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts gambling regulators are considering Wynn Resorts' request to remove Steve Wynn's name from its state casino license as the company founder faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

The state Gaming Commission is holding a Friday hearing on the request. A decision is expected later.

The five-member panel is investigating what the company's board might have known about allegations of sexual misconduct against Steve Wynn, including a $7.5 million settlement with one accuser that wasn't disclosed when the state awarded the company a license in 2014.

The inquiry could impact Wynn's Massachusetts operations.

Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO and later sold his company shares following the allegations, which he denies.

Wynn has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press for its reporting on a separate allegation made to police.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • More than money: School vouchers also irk Arizona teachers

    More than money: School vouchers also irk Arizona teachers

    Friday, April 27 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-04-27 06:41:47 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 8:15 AM EDT2018-04-27 12:15:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Thousands march to the Arizona Capitol for higher teacher pay and public school funding on the first day of a state-wide teachers strike Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Arizona leaders dealing with an unprecedented te...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Thousands march to the Arizona Capitol for higher teacher pay and public school funding on the first day of a state-wide teachers strike Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Arizona leaders dealing with an unprecedented te...
    Arizona leaders dealing with an unprecedented teacher strike are paying the political price for resentment among public school teachers over funding as well as school vouchers.More >>
    Arizona leaders dealing with an unprecedented teacher strike are paying the political price for resentment among public school teachers over funding as well as school vouchers.More >>

  • Migrant 'caravan' gathers on US-Mexico border

    Migrant 'caravan' gathers on US-Mexico border

    Friday, April 27 2018 3:30 AM EDT2018-04-27 07:30:45 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 8:12 AM EDT2018-04-27 12:12:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). A woman and child, who are part of a caravan of Central American asylum-seekers, wait on a bus in Mexicali, Mexico, Thursday, April 26, 2018, that will transport them to Tijuana to join up with about 175 others who alre...(AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). A woman and child, who are part of a caravan of Central American asylum-seekers, wait on a bus in Mexicali, Mexico, Thursday, April 26, 2018, that will transport them to Tijuana to join up with about 175 others who alre...
    About 170 people in a caravan of Central Americans traveled in tourist buses Thursday for the final leg of their monthlong journey to seek asylum in the United States.More >>
    About 170 people in a caravan of Central Americans traveled in tourist buses Thursday for the final leg of their monthlong journey to seek asylum in the United States.More >>

  • The Latest: Japan expects concrete action by North Korea

    The Latest: Japan expects concrete action by North Korea

    Thursday, April 26 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-04-27 00:03:04 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 8:12 AM EDT2018-04-27 12:12:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). South Korean President Moon Jae-in waves as he leaves to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, near presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 27, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Moo...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). South Korean President Moon Jae-in waves as he leaves to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, near presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 27, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Moo...
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in leaves for summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in leaves for summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly