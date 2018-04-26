Hokies Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds make draft history with first round selections

Virginia Tech's Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds were both selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, becoming the first pair of brothers to be taken in the opening round of the same round in the event's history.

Tremaine, a linebacker, was taken with the 16th pick by the Buffalo Bills. He was the first Hokie to be picked in the first round since Kyle Fuller in 2018. Terrell heard his named called 12 picks later with the 28th overall selection. The safety is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Edmundses older brother, Trey, is currently a running back for the New Orleans Saints.

Both Edmunds brothers made their respective marks on the Virginia Tech program. Tremaine was an All-American last year, while Terrell was standout as a three year starter, playing both cornerback and safety during his tenure in Blacksburg.

Terrell's selection was announced by Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier in an emotional moment. Shazier walked across the stage to make the announcement after suffering a spinal cord injury last season.

