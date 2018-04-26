'Justice can be done:' Community reacts to Bill Cosby guilty verdict

Virginia Tech's Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds were both selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, becoming the first set of brothers to be selected in the opening round of the same round in the event's history. TMore >>
Virginia Tech's Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds were both selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, becoming the first set of brothers to be selected in the opening round of the same round in the event's history. TMore >>
The world continues to react as a once beloved comedian and "TV Dad," has been found guilty of sexual assault. 80-year-old Bill Cosby could face up to 30 years in prison.More >>
The world continues to react as a once beloved comedian and "TV Dad," has been found guilty of sexual assault. 80-year-old Bill Cosby could face up to 30 years in prison.More >>
Think your hired the wrong repairman? What do you do, if the contractor you paid to fix your riding lawn mower has both your money and your mower and keeps making promises to deliver it, but doesn't?More >>
Think your hired the wrong repairman? What do you do, if the contractor you paid to fix your riding lawn mower has both your money and your mower and keeps making promises to deliver it, but doesn't?More >>
Inspection reports show a breakfast place had some roaches and a take-out restaurant had cleaning issues.More >>
Inspection reports show a breakfast place had some roaches and a take-out restaurant had cleaning issues.More >>
The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial has reached a verdict: guilty on all counts.More >>
The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial has reached a verdict: guilty on all counts.More >>
The woman who adopted OJ and Blue Dozer from Richmond Animal Care and Control is speaking for the first time after the two dogs were reunited Wednesday night.More >>
The woman who adopted OJ and Blue Dozer from Richmond Animal Care and Control is speaking for the first time after the two dogs were reunited Wednesday night.More >>
What appears to be a post on Facebook selling a kitchen mixer is getting quite a bit of attention in South Mississippi. You see, the mixer is only part of the post, which is actually a lengthily worded advertisement posted by a single dad in St. Martin looking to hire a nanny.More >>
What appears to be a post on Facebook selling a kitchen mixer is getting quite a bit of attention in South Mississippi. You see, the mixer is only part of the post, which is actually a lengthily worded advertisement posted by a single dad in St. Martin looking to hire a nanny.More >>
A local dancer hoping to be picked as a backup dancer by Janet Jackson received some help she didn't expect.More >>
A local dancer hoping to be picked as a backup dancer by Janet Jackson received some help she didn't expect.More >>