VDOT, State Police break ground on new facility

VDOT and State Police officially broke ground on the area's first joint traffic and public safety operations center.

The agencies say the new center will help them better serve the public, especially during emergency situations and traffic incidents, because those supervisors will be able to share information the moment it happens.

The 85,000-square-foot facility is expected to be complete by the Fall of 2019.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12