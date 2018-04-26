Trump threatens countries who don't back US World Cup bid - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump threatens countries who don't back US World Cup bid

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). In this April 26, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at White House in Washington, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Martin and Jane Raskin, added last week to President Donald Trump’s legal team is described by th... (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). In this April 26, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at White House in Washington, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Martin and Jane Raskin, added last week to President Donald Trump’s legal team is described by th...

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold support from nations who don't back the joint bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco also has bid to host soccer's showcase. The FIFA Congress meets June 13 in Moscow to select the 2026 host, and a majority of the 207 voting FIFA members is needed. They also may pick neither bid, which would lead to the host process being reopened.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: "The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada &amp; Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don't support us (including at the United Nations)?"

Trump met this week with France President Emmanuel Macron. French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet told L'Equipe this month the FFF will vote for Morocco.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Avicii's family releases 2nd statement about late DJ

    Avicii's family releases 2nd statement about late DJ

    Thursday, April 26 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-04-26 15:19:45 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-04-27 01:30:50 GMT
    (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2013 file photo, Avicii accepts the award for favorite artist - electronic dance music at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Avicii’s family released a statement Monday, April 23...(Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2013 file photo, Avicii accepts the award for favorite artist - electronic dance music at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Avicii’s family released a statement Monday, April 23...
    Avicii's family says the late performer "could not go on any longer" in a second statement released this week.More >>
    Avicii's family says the late performer "could not go on any longer" in a second statement released this week.More >>

  • Kent Jones' 'Diane' takes top award at Tribeca

    Kent Jones' 'Diane' takes top award at Tribeca

    Thursday, April 26 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-04-26 23:40:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-04-27 01:30:47 GMT
    (Tribeca Film Festival via AP). This image released by Tribeca Film Festival shows Mary Kay Place in a scene from "Diane." The film won three awards Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival, for best narrative feature, screen...(Tribeca Film Festival via AP). This image released by Tribeca Film Festival shows Mary Kay Place in a scene from "Diane." The film won three awards Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival, for best narrative feature, screen...
    Kent Jones' intimate drama "Diane" has landed a leading three awards at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival, including best narrative feature.More >>
    Kent Jones' intimate drama "Diane" has landed a leading three awards at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival, including best narrative feature.More >>

  • The Latest: Comedian Buress lauded online over Cosby verdict

    The Latest: Comedian Buress lauded online over Cosby verdict

    Thursday, April 26 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-04-26 15:08:56 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-04-27 01:30:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Jurors in Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Jurors in Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations.
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial says the six alternate jurors will get an hour with the courthouse comfort dog before being sent back to their hotel.More >>
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial says the six alternate jurors will get an hour with the courthouse comfort dog before being sent back to their hotel.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly