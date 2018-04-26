Giants pass on QB, take running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Giants pass on QB, take running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). File-This March 20, 2018, file photo shows running back Saquon Barkley catching a football during Penn State NFL football Pro Day in State College, Pa. Barkley is the best player in this year's draft. Yet he might not g... (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). File-This March 20, 2018, file photo shows running back Saquon Barkley catching a football during Penn State NFL football Pro Day in State College, Pa. Barkley is the best player in this year's draft. Yet he might not g...

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants passed on an heir apparent to two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning and took a running back that many think is the best to come out of college in decade.

With the second pick overall, the Giants selected Penn State's Saquon Barkley, who many football experts consider the best running back to enter the NFL since Adrian Peterson came out of Oklahoma in 2007.

Barkley, who entered the draft after his junior season, has all the ingredients to become a great. He has quickness, speed, strength, character and can pass protect. He also can catch and is a dynamic returner.

"He's a tremendous talent," Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said. "You put the film on of a defensive guy and if they're playing Penn State, then I'm watching Saquon. He's one of those guys that my mother could have scouted. She could have figured that one out."

The Giants need help, coming off a 3-13 season that cost coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese their jobs.

Drafting Barkley gives new coach Pat Shurmur a player who can do it all, while showing the Giants believe the 37-year-old Manning has more in the tank.

In three seasons at Penn State, Barkley finished as the Nittany Lions' second all-time leading rusher with 3,843 yards, including 1,271 this past season when he scored 138 points. He had 18 rushing touchdowns, pushing his career total to school-record 43. His 53 overall touchdowns also are a school record.

Coming out of the backfield, he had 54 receptions this past season. His 1,195 career yards receiving is a school record for a running back.

Barkley ended his career as the school's career all-purpose yards leader with 5,538 yards.

Orleans Darkwa led the Giants with 751 yards rushing in 2017, running behind a weak offense line.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • MGM sets August opening date for Massachusetts casino

    MGM sets August opening date for Massachusetts casino

    Thursday, April 26 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-04-26 09:18:43 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-04-27 01:39:23 GMT
    (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP). This April 24, 2018 aerial photo shows construction progress on the MGM Casino complex in downtown Springfield, Mass., which is on track to open in August, a few weeks ahead of schedule. MGM Resorts Internationa...(Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP). This April 24, 2018 aerial photo shows construction progress on the MGM Casino complex in downtown Springfield, Mass., which is on track to open in August, a few weeks ahead of schedule. MGM Resorts Internationa...
    MGM is planning to open its $960 million Massachusetts casino earlier than expected.More >>
    MGM is planning to open its $960 million Massachusetts casino earlier than expected.More >>

  • Avicii's family releases 2nd statement about late DJ

    Avicii's family releases 2nd statement about late DJ

    Thursday, April 26 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-04-26 15:19:45 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-04-27 01:30:50 GMT
    (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2013 file photo, Avicii accepts the award for favorite artist - electronic dance music at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Avicii’s family released a statement Monday, April 23...(Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2013 file photo, Avicii accepts the award for favorite artist - electronic dance music at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Avicii’s family released a statement Monday, April 23...
    Avicii's family says the late performer "could not go on any longer" in a second statement released this week.More >>
    Avicii's family says the late performer "could not go on any longer" in a second statement released this week.More >>

  • Kent Jones' 'Diane' takes top award at Tribeca

    Kent Jones' 'Diane' takes top award at Tribeca

    Thursday, April 26 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-04-26 23:40:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-04-27 01:30:47 GMT
    (Tribeca Film Festival via AP). This image released by Tribeca Film Festival shows Mary Kay Place in a scene from "Diane." The film won three awards Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival, for best narrative feature, screen...(Tribeca Film Festival via AP). This image released by Tribeca Film Festival shows Mary Kay Place in a scene from "Diane." The film won three awards Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival, for best narrative feature, screen...
    Kent Jones' intimate drama "Diane" has landed a leading three awards at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival, including best narrative feature.More >>
    Kent Jones' intimate drama "Diane" has landed a leading three awards at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival, including best narrative feature.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly