Lydia Ko tied for early lead at chilly Lake Merced

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). Cristie Kerr reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 15th hole of the Lake Merced Golf Club during the first round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Daly City, Calif.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). Laura Davies, of England, looks over the 10th green of the Lake Merced Golf Club during the first round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Daly City, Calif.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). Dani Holmqvist, of Sweden, follows her shot from the sixth tee of the Lake Merced Golf Club during the first round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Daly City, Calif.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In-Kyung Kim, of South Korea, reads the ninth green of the Lake Merced Golf Club during the first round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Daly City, Calif.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, waits to hit from the 16th tee of the Lake Merced Golf Club during the first round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Daly City, Calif.

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) - Lydia Ko was back on top at Lake Merced.

Ko shot a 4-under 68 on a chilly Thursday morning at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship for a share of the lead halfway through the first round. Jessica Korda, Caroline Hedwall and In-Kyung Kim joined Ko atop the leaderboard in the LPGA Tour's return to Lake Merced after a year away.

The Swinging Skirts LPGA winner at the course in 2014 and 2015, Ko eagled the par-5 fifth and had four birdies and a bogey. The 21-year-old from New Zealand has 14 LPGA Tour wins, the last in July 2016.

Korda, playing alongside Kim a group ahead of Ko, also eagled the fifth and had four birdies and a bogey. Korda won in Thailand in February in her return from reconstructive jaw surgery.

Hedwall and Kim each had five birdies and a bogey.

Sei Young Kim, Charley Hull and Celine Herbin shot 69.

Michelle Wie had a 74, and ANA Inspiration winner Pernilla Lindberg shot 79.

Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson, Shanshan Feng, Brooke Henderson and Stacy Lewis played in the afternoon.

