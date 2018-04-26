Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119

By JOSEPH PISANI
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership fee by 20 percent next month.

The company said Thursday that Prime members in the U.S. will now pay $119 a year, up from $99, starting May 11 for new members. The new price will apply to renewals starting on June 16.

The online retailer recently disclosed for the first time that it has more than 100 million Prime members worldwide.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Suspect in killings may be tied to 1 more death

    The Latest: Suspect in killings may be tied to 1 more death

    Thursday, April 26 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-26 08:08:49 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-04-26 22:04:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, comedian Patton Oswalt, left, and his wife Michelle McNamara arrive at the 17th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles. Patton Oswalt is crediting his late wife for her ...(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, comedian Patton Oswalt, left, and his wife Michelle McNamara arrive at the 17th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles. Patton Oswalt is crediting his late wife for her ...
    Comedian Patton Oswalt says it's "great news" that police arrested a suspect in the brutal murders and rapes that his late wife had spent years investigating.More >>
    Comedian Patton Oswalt says it's "great news" that police arrested a suspect in the brutal murders and rapes that his late wife had spent years investigating.More >>

  • 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault

    'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:48:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-04-26 22:04:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>

  • Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:58:45 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-04-26 22:03:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly