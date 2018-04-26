Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119

By JOSEPH PISANI
AP Retail Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership fee by 20 percent next month.
The company said Thursday that Prime members in the U.S. will now pay $119 a year, up from $99, starting May 11 for new members. The new price will apply to renewals starting on June 16.
The online retailer recently disclosed for the first time that it has more than 100 million Prime members worldwide.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
