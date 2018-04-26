Mattel's 1Q sales shored up by Hot Wheels and Barbie - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mattel's 1Q sales shored up by Hot Wheels and Barbie

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo dozens of Barbie dolls are displayed at the Mattel showroom at Toy Fair in New York. Mattel reports earnings Thursday, April 26. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo dozens of Barbie dolls are displayed at the Mattel showroom at Toy Fair in New York. Mattel reports earnings Thursday, April 26.

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Mattel Inc. is reporting better-than-expected first-quarter sales as demand for Hot Wheels and Barbies helped soften the blow of the closing of Toys R Us.

Mattel reported Thursday a net loss of $311.3 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter. That compares with a loss of $113.2 million, or 33 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Adjusted for one-time items, the loss was 60 cents per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected an adjusted loss of 39 cents per share on average.

Worldwide revenue fell 4 percent to $708.4 million from $735.6 million in the year-ago period. The company said that excluding the impact of the Toys R Us liquidation, its sales were positive.

Analysts had been expecting $688 million in the latest quarter.

