Bike through the 85th Historic Garden Week

Basket & Bike is offering bike tours for Richmond Historic Garden Week April 25-27.

Check out the Seminary Avenue Garden Week bike tour on 12 About Town and find the details on future rides. 

There is one more day to participate in the Garden Week bike tour Friday, April 27.

