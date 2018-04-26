Confirmed cases of mumps cancel William & Mary lacrosse game

The William & Mary Athletics Department has canceled the women’s lacrosse game on Saturday due to multiple confirmed cases of the mumps.

The final game of the season has been declared a no contest in order to prevent exposing additional student-athletes to the virus.

William & Mary says the "students have been isolated and those known to have had contact with them have been notified."

Mumps can be transmitted through coughing, sneezing or contact with saliva from an infected person, such as through sharing drinking cups or cigarettes. It may cause body aches, fever, and swollen glands in the jaw.

Symptoms may not show up for 12 to 25 days. Most people recover in a week, but mumps can cause serious complications. For more information about mumps, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The university says they have taken "all appropriate and recommended steps" to contain the virus.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12