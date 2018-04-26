Confirmed cases of mumps cancel William & Mary lacrosse game

Small water droplets in the wispy, high clouds (cirrus clouds) are refracting the sunlight and creating the colors of the rainbow.More >>
Small water droplets in the wispy, high clouds (cirrus clouds) are refracting the sunlight and creating the colors of the rainbow.More >>
If you think you're the most loyal member of the Bey-hive, we've got bad news for you - Beyonce's No. 1 fan may be a Virginia State University student.More >>
If you think you're the most loyal member of the Bey-hive, we've got bad news for you - Beyonce's No. 1 fan may be a Virginia State University student.More >>
More than 200 Virginians died in distracted driving crashes last year, and 15,000 people were injured, according to DMV statistics.More >>
More than 200 Virginians died in distracted driving crashes last year, and 15,000 people were injured, according to DMV statistics.More >>
The William & Mary Athletics Department has canceled the women’s lacrosse game on Saturday due to multiple confirmed cases of the mumps.More >>
The William & Mary Athletics Department has canceled the women’s lacrosse game on Saturday due to multiple confirmed cases of the mumps.More >>
The suspected Golden State Killer became less prolific but deadlier after losing his job as a police officer.More >>
The suspected Golden State Killer became less prolific but deadlier after losing his job as a police officer.More >>
Over the next few years, the automaker will cut its North America passenger car lineup by more than 80 percent.More >>
Over the next few years, the automaker will cut its North America passenger car lineup by more than 80 percent.More >>
Forrest Hunter wanted to buy a hunting license and was tired of waiting for help.More >>
Forrest Hunter wanted to buy a hunting license and was tired of waiting for help.More >>
A woman is behind bars in connection with the rape of a young boy.More >>
A woman is behind bars in connection with the rape of a young boy.More >>
Police said a 911 caller thought he saw the body of Tyrell Holmes crawling on the ground while still on fire. Holmes died from smoke inhalation, thermal injuries and stab wounds.More >>
Police said a 911 caller thought he saw the body of Tyrell Holmes crawling on the ground while still on fire. Holmes died from smoke inhalation, thermal injuries and stab wounds.More >>
Two-hundred-fifty-six men will be drafted into the NFL this week but only one of them will join one of the league’s most exclusive clubs.More >>
Two-hundred-fifty-six men will be drafted into the NFL this week but only one of them will join one of the league’s most exclusive clubs.More >>
The parents and husband of a 25-year-old Midlands woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines.More >>
The parents and husband of a 25-year-old Midlands woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines.More >>
A study by Chinese geologists shows the mountain where North Korea has conducted five successive nuclear bomb tests has collapsed.More >>
A study by Chinese geologists shows the mountain where North Korea has conducted five successive nuclear bomb tests has collapsed.More >>