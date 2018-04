Did you happen to see this in the sky Thursday afternoon?

Can you spot the rainbow within the cloud?

It's called cloud iridescence. Small water droplets in the wispy, high clouds (cirrus clouds) are refracting the sunlight and creating the colors of the rainbow.

This picture was taken at Williamsburg Road and Laburnum Avenue in Richmond by Chad Cannon. Thanks for sharing it with us.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12